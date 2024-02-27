Editorial: If you are going to stand up for bullying, do it when the pink shirt comes off, too

Wednesday is Pink Shirt Day, a day when students, teachers, and parents will don pink shirts to take a stand against bullying. However, once the children are dropped off amidst the sea of pink, many parents will likely forget the significance behind the colour and its message.

Let’s face it: as adults, we often fail to set a positive example for our younger generation.

This year’s official Pink Shirt Day t-shirt carries a simple yet powerful message: “Lift Each Other Up.” Sadly, in reality, we often fall short of this ideal. Instead of supporting one another, we tend to either ignore the opportunity altogether or pat ourselves on the back when we do make an effort.

Just take a glance at any news publication’s comment section or social media platform, and you’ll witness countless instances of negativity and division. Whether it’s a trivial complaint or a more significant issue, the response is often characterized by hostility and personal attacks rather than constructive dialogue.

Attempts at civil discourse are frequently derailed by partisan divides or ideological conflicts. Even the media contributes to this culture by amplifying sensationalist and polarizing narratives.

It’s far too easy to hurl insults from behind a screen or to demonize those with opposing views. But let’s not forget that our actions, both online and offline, are observed by impressionable eyes—our children and grandchildren.

The same adults who advocate for productive activities for young people often find themselves engulfed in the drama of social media, ironically neglecting their own responsibility to set a positive example.

Perhaps if we, as parents and grandparents, could prioritize civility and empathy in our interactions, initiatives like Pink Shirt Day wouldn’t be necessary reminders. The simple message to “Lift Each Other Up” would be ingrained in our daily actions.

Here’s the bottom line – If you put on a pink shirt today to combat bullying, only to unleash your inner jackass on social media tomorrow, congratulations, you’ve mastered the art of hypocritical virtue signalling.

Editor’s Note: Parts of this editorial are adapted from a previous piece published on MorinvilleNews.com addressing the issue of bullying.