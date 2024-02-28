CFIB concerned about effects on small businesses of limiting foreign labour

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is warning that abrupt changes to the international student visas and work permits for accompanying spouses by the federal government could hurt small businesses already struggling with staffing challenges.

Minister Marc Miller announced an immediate two-year cap on international student visas and changes around accompanying spouses and post-graduate work permits in late January, as well as plans to review the temporary foreign worker (TFW) program.

“The recent changes will impact many small businesses who are grappling with labour shortages, particularly those in smaller and rural communities,” said CFIB President Dan Kelly in a media release on Wednesday. “While it’s understandable why government wants to put some limits in place, it needs to move carefully and consider implications for the whole economy.”

CFIB is also expressing concern hat private colleges will be overlooked because provinces are responsible for distributing permits among universities and colleges in their jurisdictions.

“Many smaller, private colleges are better able to offer the type of training most needed by employers compared to larger, publicly funded institutions. We need to be careful not to paint everyone with the same brush as many private trainers are instrumental in training professionals in skilled trades where Canada is experiencing a labour crunch,” Kelly added.

CFIB believes the TFW program is one of the most effective solutions in addressing labour shortages and the business advocacy group’s 2021 research indicated 16 per cent of small businesses using the TFW program had a success rate of 52 per cent in addressing their labour needs. Raising wages had a 31 per cent success rate and providing more flexibility with work hours had a higher return at 38 per cent.

“Minister Miller is now talking about further changes to the hours students can work as well as an overhaul of the TFW program. This would reverse some of the helpful changes that the government made a few years ago,” Kelly said. “Let’s not forget that employers are required to pay TFWs a wage set by government and must help with housing for TFWs in lower-skilled occupational categories.”

CFIB is calling on the federal government to hold “open and public consultations” on the announcements and future potential changes.