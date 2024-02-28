Morinville DQ Blizzard Day to help provide safety for survivors of domestic abuse

On Thursday, Feb. 29, Morinville Dairy Queen Grill and Chill will play host to a special event aimed at supporting survivors of domestic violence. The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) Blizzard Day will see all proceeds from Blizzards and gift certificates for Blizzards sold on Leap Day go towards aiding survivors at Jessie’s House and Eileen’s Place.

“We anticipate this campaign will raise $12,000, which will go toward realizing our vision of a future free of domestic violence for all individuals,” said Marla Poelzer, Executive Director of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation. “This is the first year for this campaign since the onset of COVID-19. Last time around, we were about to open the doors of Jessie’s House. Today, we are about to open the doors of Eileen’s Place, our new second-stage housing program.”

Eileen’s Place, set to open in April 2024, consists of three apartment-style units for families ready to leave Jessie’s House, providing safe, trauma-informed, supportive living for up to two years. This new transitional housing program will offer a myriad of supports to meet the needs of abused adults and children, including subsidized rent, food security, employment readiness, and counselling.