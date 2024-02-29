Editorial: Celebrating Rendez-vous de la Francophonie

Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF) is an annual cultural event commemorating International Francophonie Day (March 20), which celebrates the French language and its diverse expressions across Canada.

Taking place from March 1 to 31, communities in the region have traditionally marked the occasion by hoisting the Franco-Albertan flag.

In 1982, the French-Canadian Association of Alberta adopted Jean-Pierre Grenier’s design for the Franco-Albertan flag. Featuring a white fleur-de-lys symbolizing Francophonie and French culture, a wild rose representing Alberta’s floral emblem, and blue representing the province, it also includes two diagonal bands symbolizing the waterways explored by French Canadian pioneers who settled here.

RVF serves as an annual gathering, not just for Francophones but for all Canadians who appreciate linguistic and cultural diversity. It honours the beauty and resilience of the French language, recognizing its vital role in shaping Canada’s past and future.

For many Albertans, RVF holds particular significance, as Alberta hosts the third largest Francophone minority population in Canada, following Ontario and New Brunswick. The 2021 Stats Canada Census shows that approximately 79,965 people (1.88%) indicated French as their first official language spoken, 88,005 (2.06%) as their mother tongue, and 261,435 (6.13%) stated that they knew French.

Acting as a cultural bridge, RVF unites Francophones, Francophiles, and Anglophones in and out of the province in a shared celebration of language, arts, and traditions.

You can learn more about Rendez-vous de la Francophonie at https://rvf.ca/en/

and learn more about the ACFA CEntralta on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ACFACentralta