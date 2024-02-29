Morinville Jets semi-finals series starts Sunday

by MorinvileNews.com Staff

After defeating the Beverly Warriors in three straight, the Morinville Jets advance to the West Division semi-final series this weekend. The best-of-five series will see the Jets take on longtime CJHL West Division rivals, the St. Albert Merchants.

As the Merchants finished first in the division during the regular season, they will have home-ice advantage with game 1 on Sunday, Mar. 3, at 8 p.m. at the Jarome Iginla Arena in St. Albert. Game two is at the Morinville AAA Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 5 at 8:30 p.m. Game 3 returns to St. Albert on Friday, Mar. 8 at 8 p.m. Games 4 and 5 will occur in Morinville on Sunday, Mar. 10 at 4:30 p.m. and St. Albert on Thursday, Mar. 14.

The St. Albert Merchants enter the semi-finals after defeating the Stony Plain Flyers in three straight.

During the 2023-2024 regular season, the Jets and Merchants squared off four times, with the Merchants taking the first two contests and the Jets taking the last two. In September and October, the Jets lost to St. Albert 5-2 and 6-4, and in November and January, the Jets defeated St. Albert 8-2 and 5-4.

Fans of both clubs can anticipate a solid series of playoff hockey.