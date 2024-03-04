Sports Shorts: Masters’ Curling wraps up, Hagel player of the month, Cheer and Basketballs wins

Above: Team Olson’s Keith Franklin (left) and Gary Kearns (right) sweep during their fourth game of the Curling Alberta 2024 Kananaskis Nordic Spa Alberta Masters Championships on Friday, Mar. 1. The event drew eight men’s teams and eight women’s Masters teams to Morinville for five days of competition. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

compiled by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Curling Alberta 2024 Kananaskis Nordic Spa Alberta Masters Championships

Sixteen of the best men’s and Ladies’ over 60 curling teams spent five days at the Morinville Curling Club last week to compete in the Curling Alberta 2024 Kananaskis Nordic Spa Alberta Masters Championships. The eight-game round-robin tournament concluded on Sunday afternoon, with semi-finals in the morning and finals in the afternoon.

When the rocks were put away, the Deb Santos team from Edmonton was crowned Provincial Master’s Ladies’ Champions, and Edmonton’s Dave Olsen Team was crowned Provincial Master’s Men’s Champions are the Dave Olsen team, also out of Edmonton.

A local group comprised of Lead Keith Franklin, Second Doug MacArthur, Third Gary Kearns, Skip Jack Olson, and alternate Guy Meunier were among the eight men’s teams competing and an underdog heading into the competition. The Jack Olson Team finished fifth out of eight men’s teams.

“The competition was very good, and our games were very close,” team member Gary Kearns told Morinville News on Sunday night. “Given that we just started curling together as a team, we feel really good about this finish.”

The Morinville Curling Club will host a mixed open bonspiel on Mar. 16 and 17, with door prizes and a Saturday dinner provided for $60 per person. Details are available at Morinville.curling.io

Below is a gallery of shots taken during the Men’s draw on Thursday afternoon.

Hagel February Tampa Bay Player of the Month

Morinville’s Brandon Hagel earned the title of Bolts’ Player of the Month for February 2024. Hagel had an impressive performance with the Tampa Bay Lightning, notching six goals and ten assists, and a 14-game point streak, which was the third-longest in Lightning franchise history. Hagel’s contributions were pivotal to the team’s success. Full details can be read on NHL.com.

MCHS places at Cheer

The MCHS cheer team finished 1st in the Game Day Division and 3rd in the Advanced All Girl D at the True North Cheer and Dance Championships in Edmonton. According to the MCHS Facebook page, the girls had tough competition with close scores over their four performances. – Ashley Richardson photo

MCHS JV Boys take zones

The Zone banner returned to MCHS on Monday after the school’s JV Basketball team beat out Hinton, Drayton Valley and Parkland to take the tournament over the weekend.

Jets Coach named Coach of the Year

In addition to Morinville Jet Ethan Dechamplain taking top scorer for the league this year, Jets’ Coach Zach McRae was named Capital Junior Hockey League’s Coach of the Year. McRae led the club through their best season in Jets history. The Jets are currently battling the St. Albert Merchants, named team of the year, in the CJHL Playoff semi-finals. The Jets took game one on Sunday night 4-2, and will play at home Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.

U13AA Sting

The Sturgeon Sting U13AA took on the Leduc Roughnecks Friday night at the Morinville Leisure Centre. The Sting fell 11-3 on Friday night and fell 7-4 to the St. Albert Stars on Sunday, the last of their 32 regular season games. – Lucie Roy Photo