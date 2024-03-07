Alberta RCMP share tips for Fraud Prevention Month

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

March is Fraud Prevention Month, and the Alberta RCMP is sharing information and resources to support the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association’s (ACCPA) Fraud Prevention Month campaign. The campaign includes a weekly theme and aims to educate Albertans on the many ways fraudulent activity impacts their communities.

This week’s theme focuses on online scams and frauds, which includes, but is not limited to romance scams, phishing emails, job scams, buy and sell fraud, lottery and/or prize scams, tech repair scams; and impersonation scams.

“As technology continues to evolve, scammers are finding new and innovative ways to convince a target that they are legitimate. Canadians can better protect themselves from these online tactics by learning how to secure your accounts, devices and digital connections,” said Alberta RCMP Provincial Financial Crime Team’s Cpl. Sean Milne,

RCMP offer the following online tips and resources.

RCMP say that if you believe you may be a victim of fraud, or are currently being targeted by fraud, please report it to your local law enforcement and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at 1-888-495-8501. Instances of compromised personal and/or financial information should be reported to your bank and credit card company. To learn more about the various types of frauds and scams, please visit the CAFC’s scam webpage.

More fraud prevention information and resources are available from the RCMP on Facebook and X.