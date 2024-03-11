Coming up at Council Tuesday, Mar. 12

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville Town Council will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 12for their first regular meeting of the month.

On the agenda are several items for discussion and/or debate. Below is a summary of the items in the public agenda package:

Policing Report

Morinville RCMP Acting Detachment Commander Sgt. Lew Simms will present the RCMP 3rd quarter policing report for Morinville.

Documents provided with the agenda indicate reported incidents down largely across the board for the policing quarter, with Person’s Crimes dropping from 46 to 25 or 46% and Property Crimes dropping from 84 to 64 or 24%. Other Criminal Code violations slightly dropped 8% from 50 to 46 incidents.

Policing Priorities

With the RCMP’s year starting in April, Council is being tasked with approving the 2024-2025 policing priorities for Morinville.

Over the past few years Council and Administration have identified Property Crime, Community Engagement and Increased Public Presence, Family and Domestic Crimes of Violence, Traffic Safety, Public Safety, and Crime Reduction as key priorities.

Current priorities for 2023-2024 included Community Engagement and Public Presence, Public Safety and Crime Reduction.

After reviews of initiatives, service levels, and project-based recommendations, including the Transportation Master Plan, the Pedestrian Crossing Review, the Traffic Safety Plan, The Traffic Safety Bylaw implementation and the 2021 Community Safety Plan Report, the Administration has three recommended focus areas.

These include Community Engagement and Presence, Public Safety, and Crime Reduction, the latter through police visibility and patrols, as well as educating residents on how they can help reduce crime in local neighbourhoods.

Electronic Transmission of Documents Bylaw

Town administration is seeking the first reading of a new bylaw that would offer residents the opportunity to receive tax and assessment notices and related documentation via electronic means.

Currently, The Town of Morinville distributes more than 4,200 assessment and tax notices annually by mail; however, residents are requesting the ability to receive electronic notices electronically to improve timeliness and convenience and reduce environmental impacts.

Administration sees the move as beneficial in reducing Town resources and costs. Currently, 35% of Morinville’s utility customers receive their documents electronically.

The program would be opt-in only, and residents won’t be required to move to electronic receipt of tax or assessment notices.

Town of Morinville T3 Strategic Plan Progress Report

Council will receive the T3 Strategic Plan Progress Report update, providing Strategic planning outcomes from September to December of 2023.

The Council strategic plan has six elements: Community Building, Environmental Responsibility, Community Safety and Wellbeing, Economic Development, Financial Stewardship, and Collaborative Relationships.

Each element has a series of deliverables attached to them, and the report outlines the ways in which the deliverables have been completed or their progress state.

We will have full coverage of some of these items later this week after Tuesday’s meeting.