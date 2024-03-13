Letter: Lemonade Day for Northern Alberta is June 15, 2024!

We are looking forward to another successful year.

Since it began in 2018 our Lemonade Day kids have donated over $35,000 to charities and made over $110,000 in profit!

Having a lemonade stand is a great way for kids to learn about entrepreneurship, finances, customer service, goal setting, and creativity. That’s why Lemonade Day is in many Northern

Alberta towns for another fantastic year!

Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches kids how to start, own and operate their very own business – a lemonade stand. Registration for this fantastic program opened March 1st, 2024 and will close on May 15th, 2024.

Lemonade Day is open to kids, Kindergarten to High School. Each child that registers will attend Lemmy University where they will receive a FREE backpack with an Entrepreneur Workbook that teaches them the valuable lessons of Lemonade Day – including how to set a goal, make a plan, work the plan, and achieve their dreams. Our instructor will lead the kids through the workbook ensuring they have all the skills they need to become business owners.

Then On June 15, 2024, Lemonade Day will set up their Stands in front of businesses in participating towns across Northern Alberta, and try their hand at running their business! Learn more about Lemonade Day in this quick video: https://youtu.be/7tjpURLCNtc?si=AyEgeId_B3VqQlyw

Participants of Lemonade Day keep all the money they earn; however, the program encourages them to spend some, save some, and share some. So, many of the kids will donate a portion of their proceeds to a charity of their choice.

Lemonade Day Northern Alberta is much broader than just one individual child selling lemonade from his/her stand. It’s a process that gets the whole community focused on investing in our youth. Lemonade Day Northern Alberta will be June 15, 2024; our goal is to register as many youths as possible who in turn will start new businesses across Northern Alberta – on a single day.

To find out more information or to register for Lemonade Day Northern Alberta visit: https://lemonadeday.org/northern-alberta

join us on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/LemonadeDayNorthernAlberta/

Amanda Robinson