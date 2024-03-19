Alberta RCMP shares resources to protect the public against investment scams

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta RCMP continues to take part in the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association’s (ACCPA) Fraud Prevention Month campaign, offering weekly tips to educate Albertans on the many ways that fraudulent activity impacts their communities.

This week’s theme focuses on investment scams, including investment fraud via social media, ponzi or pyramid schemes, cryptocurrency scams, real estate investment scams, offshore investment schemes, and other scams that can separate people from their money.

“When it comes to investing, you should always be skeptical of unsolicited investment opportunities or pressure tactics from a stranger,” said Cpl. Sean Milne, Alberta RCMP Provincial Financial Crime Team. “Take the time to thoroughly research the legitimacy of the investment, ask questions, and check the registration of the individual or firm by visiting CheckFirst.ca – which is brought to you by the Alberta Securities Commission. Generally, anyone offering investments or investment advice to Albertans should be registered with the ASC.”

RCMP offers the following resources to better inform about and protect from scams.

Anyone suspicious about an investment that has been offered or if you know someone who is the victim of investment fraud, is encouraged to report it to their local law enforcement agency and the Alberta Securities Commission at 1-403-355-3888.

Instances of compromised personal and/or financial information should be reported to your bank and credit card company. To learn more about the various types of frauds and scams, please visit the CAFC’s scam webpage.