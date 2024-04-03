Fire Advisory in Effect For Sturgeon County

Due to dry conditions and a lack of precipitation, a fire advisory is now in effect for Sturgeon County.

The following activities are allowed, with caution, and as per the Sturgeon County Burning Bylaw 1476/20:

Yard and garden debris fires (fire permit required)

Recreational backyard firepits

Propane and natural gas-powered appliances

Charcoal barbeques

Residents should use caution when engaging in activities that could provide an unintended ignition source such as welding, grinding and ATV use.

Residents are encouraged to take action to prevent wildfires and prepare for wildfires. This includes making simple choices when maintaining your property, landscaping your yard, or undertaking a renovation or construction project. View our tips to make your home FireSmart.

For updates, visit sturgeoncounty.ca/fire-bans and albertafirebans.ca. If you have questions, email Protective Services or call 780-939-8400.