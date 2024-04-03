St. Albert RCMP arrest male in relation to Casino armed robbery

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Nearly five months after the Century Casino in St. Albert was robbed, a man has been arrested in relation to the Nov. 12, 2023 incident.



After a lengthy investigation, St. Albert GIS travelled to Regina, Saskatchewan, and, with the assistance of the Regina Police Service, located and arrested the male suspect without incident on Mar. 26.

Forty-nine-year-old Regina resident Shaun Rains was charged with Robbery with Imitation Firearm, Use of Imitation Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Rains was transported from Regina to St. Albert by Sheriffs, remanded in custody, and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Albert on April 8, 2024.