Morinville Hosts Free Workshop to Tackle Rising Grocery Costs and Promote Healthy Eating

by Stephen Dafoe

Area residents looking to stretch their food dollars with affordable and nutritious meals can attend a free Eat Well program workshop at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, April 11.

The Smart Spring & Summer Eats workshop runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is a collaboration between Morinville Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), the St. Albert & Sturgeon Primary Care Network, and Midstream Society.

The two-hour session will give participants innovative strategies for shopping and incorporating seasonal vegetables, fruits, and other ingredients into creating cost-effective and healthy dishes.

“Morinville FCSS recognized the pressing need for initiatives like the Eat Well Workshop due to the challenges posed by rising grocery prices in Alberta, making it increasingly difficult for individuals and families to afford nutritious meals,” said Morinville’s FCSS Supervisor Lisa Mudryk.

Mudryk said the workshop offers practical strategies for budget-friendly meal planning and nutritious eating.

“By empowering individuals and families to make informed choices within their means, the workshop aligns with FCSS’s mission of supporting community resilience and inclusion,” Mudryk said. “The workshop extends the benefits of the Eat Well Basket program that enables residents to purchase affordable meat, vegetables, and fruit monthly through Morinville FCSS and Morinville Sobey’s.”

In addition to the food tips, participants will take part in a free meal as part of the workshop, something Mudryk said highlights the importance of community connections.

“By creating a welcoming environment where attendees can share a meal and exchange ideas, Morinville FCSS aims to build a supportive network within the community,” Mudryk said. “This communal dining experience enriches the workshop by providing a platform for individuals to connect, seek assistance, and forge relationships based on shared values and interests.”

The program is free to participate in; however, registration is required. Those interested can sign up at https://morinville.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2118.