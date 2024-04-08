Coming Up At Council

compiled by MorinvilleNews.com Staff
Morinville Town Council will meet for its first of two regular meetings on Tuesday, Apr. 9 at 4 p.m. There are several items on the agenda for discussion, debate and decision.
Council Remuneration Review Committee Bylaw
Council Procedural Bylaw
Council will consider the approval of the 3rd Reading of Procedure Bylaw No. 1/2024, driven by several factors. Firstly, it aims to fulfill previous council directives established in March and February 2024, ensuring alignment with the Municipal Government Act (MGA) and integrating industry best practices to enhance Morinville’s governance framework. Proposed amendments stem from motions previously passed by the council. Upon approval, the impact will be reflected in council proceedings and communicated through updated online resources. Two alternatives are presented: further amending the bylaw based on council motions, which may delay compliance and governance improvements, or seeking external expert opinion for a comprehensive review, which could introduce valuable insights but may prolong the decision-making process and incur additional costs.
Community Grant Approvals
