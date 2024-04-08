Coming Up At Council

The forthcoming discussion centers on allocating the 2024 Community Grant and Support Applications. Council previously approved an updated policy, delineating two funding categories: Community Grants and Support Grants. Current applications include requests from the Morinville Curling Club and the Sturgeon Hockey Club for Support Grant funding. Options for Council consideration include allocating a percentage of funds to either or both organizations, allocating the full amount to one organization, or postponing allocation to await further applications. Each option carries implications for addressing immediate needs, prioritizing funding, or broadening the scope of consideration. Budgetary implications indicate a total support grant funding of $5,000, with current requests exceeding available funds. The next steps involve disbursement of funds and continued acceptance of future applications if funds remain unused.

