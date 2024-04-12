Morinville RCMP investigating serious assault

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Dec. 30, 2023, Morinville RCMP responded to an altercation at the Gibbons Hotel, located at 5010 50 Avenue in Gibbons. During the altercation, a suspect seriously injured a patron who was a bystander.

Morinville RCMP are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect in the attached photos.

If you have any information on who this individual may be, please contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939 1600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.