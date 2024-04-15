Council briefs – April 9

by Colin Smith

Council Remuneration Committee

Formation of a committee to review the pay and benefits received by future members of Morinville Town Council is going ahead.

Council approved the third reading of the Council Remuneration Review Committee Bylaw at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The intent of the committee is to ensure fair and equitable compensation for council members while also taking into account fiscal responsibility and transparency in governance.

The committee will review council’s remuneration and benefits, and provide it with a report that will deal with honorariums, benefits, pensions, per diems and any other form of remuneration.

The Council Remuneration Review Committee will consist of five Morinville electors, with the town’s Human Resources Services Manager as administrative facilitator.

Advertising the available positions, accepting applications and formation of the committee will begin soon.

Procedural Bylaw

A definition of offensive behaviour is one of the provisions in the new Procedural Bylaw also given third reading by council.

According to the provision, offensive “means any utterance or action that is obscene, indecent, insulting, hurtful, disgusting, morally repugnant, or breaches commonly accepted standards of decent and proper speech.”

The definition was included in the bylaw’s final version at the direction of council following its second reading on February 13.

The bylaw states that no offensive language or gestures are allowed at any time in council meetings, including clothing, signs, or banners of any kind.

Other added provisions include a requirement for a written update report from the CAO to be presented at council’s first regular committee of the whole each month.

Verbal CAO report updates are to be summarized and appended to meeting minutes, “exclusively for emergent items or others justified in nature.”

Protocol Items

Flags were flying at half-staff on April 9 in recognition of Vimy Ridge Day.

Councillor Ray White brought up the commemoration of one of the most memorable First World War battles as a protocol item.

Protocol items are put forward by councillors at every regular council meeting to recognize events and endeavours in the Morinville community.

White stated that the victory was a landmark in Canadian history but came at a high cost, with 7,000 Canadian soldiers injured and 3,600 who never returned.

“On Vimy Ridge Day we honour the Canadian soldiers who answered the call of duty,” he said.

In her protocol item Deputy Mayor Jan Anheliger noted that members of council and town staff attended the recent Swing Into Spring Show and Sale presented by the Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce. The event featured more than 70 businesses and vendors, as well as the newly added Family Fun Zone.

Anheliger also pointed out that National Volunteer Week takes place April 14 to 20.