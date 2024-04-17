Sturgeon County approves 1.37% tax increase

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Sturgeon County Council has approved a 1.37 per cent municipal tax rate increase, meaning a property valued at $500,000 will pay an additional $26 more in taxes in 2024, while a business valued at $1 million would pay $148 more.

“This year’s budget and tax rate demonstrates we are not without our challenges and must react to maintain service levels amid rising costs outside of our control,” said Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in a media release on Tuesday.

Sturgeon County’s 2024 Budget included new investment in fire services equipment, open space development with the construction of pathways, significant infrastructure improvements, including the paving of Range Road 231 from Gibbonslea subdivision north to the railway tracks, the paving of Range Road 251 from south of the Cardiff Golf Course to the entrance on Carbondale Road.

The County had initially considered a 2.13 percent during deliberations last December; however, increased assessment values and a 2023 operating surplus gave County Council the opportunity to drop the 2.13 per cent tax rate down to 1.37 per cent.

Individual assessment details are available online at SturgeonCounty.ca/PropertyMap.

In addition to municipal tax, Sturgeon County collects education, seniors’ lodging and Designated Industrial Property (DIP) tax on behalf of the Government of Alberta.