Pedestrian killed in collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On May 2, 2024, at 10:16 p.m., Morinville RCMP received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Highway 642 between Range Road 271 and 272 near [Alexander First Nation].

Upon arrival, emergency crews tended to the pedestrian; however, despite lifesaving efforts, the pedestrian was deceased. The deceased has been identified as a 31-year-old female resident of Alexander First Nation.

The occupants of the pickup that struck the pedestrian remained on scene and were not injured.

RCMP remained on the scene for many hours conducting an investigation. RCMP have now cleared the scene, and normal traffic flow has resumed.

Although early in the investigation, RCMP has ruled out driver impairment as a factor.

Alberta RCMP send their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.