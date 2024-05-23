Morinville Farmers’ Market implements rules for roaming rovers

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Farmers’ Market, which launched its outdoor season on Sunday, May 5, has implemented some new rules for roaming rovers. In a Facebook post released on Wednesday, May 22, the Market says it “reserves the right to ask a dog to leave if they are disturbing the peace of Market vendors or Market goes.”

Although quick to point out that dogs are welcome at the Sunday outdoor market, they have provided a list of rules for people bringing their dogs:

Dogs must be under control on a short (3 foot) leash and by their owners’ side. They need to be able to socialize with other dogs and people and be kept from produce, plants, and food products.

Dog owners are asked to ensure they have doggy clean-up bags and not allow dogs to urinate in the Market space.

The Morinville Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on 107 Street by the Seniors’ Rendez-Vous Centre.

Below is the Market’s social media post