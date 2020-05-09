Privacy Policy

The Morinville News website (MorinvilleNews.com) is committed to protecting the privacy of all visitors to this website.

E-mails to the Morinville News are deleted once they have been dealt with.

The Morinville News does not collect personal information.

E-mail addresses of subscribers to our daily e-mail notification are used exclusively for that purpose. Subscribers have the opportunity to opt out of the email list by clicking the link in each mailing.

We do not share our e-mail subscriber addresses with or advertisers or any outside organization.

The Morinville News uses Google Analytics and WordPress Analytics to record our overall web traffic and to monitor specific details on peak times and peak content. We do this to provide our advertisers with data on how frequently their ad is seen and to provide us with much-needed data on the types of stories our readers are most interested in hearing about. Google analytics provides us with NO access to personal information.

Comments made on any of our articles may – in the opinion of the publication’s editor – be more suitable as a standalone letter to the editor. We will e-mail the comment writer to suggest allowing us to publish the comment under its own cover as content.

From time to time we will publish select comments online. The name used with the comment will be used in the published online content.

Morinville News ads are generic placement ads and do not use tracking. We may, however, run a select number of Google Ads, which do use cookies.

Third-party vendors, including Google, use cookies to serve ads based on a user’s prior visits to websites.

Google’s use of the DoubleClick cookie enables it and its partners to serve ads to your users based on their visit to your sites and/or other sites on the internet.

Users may opt-out of the use of the DoubleClick cookie for interest-based advertising by visiting Ad Settings.