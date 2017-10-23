Sabretooths Juvenile Girls to host first games in Morinville

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Orijen Juvenile Girls Sabretooths are always on the road as they battle for dominance in the Edmonton Youth Basketball Association (EYBA) standings, but that all changes Nov. 4 when the Midget Girls will host two games at Morinville Community High School (MCHS).

The games will be played at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sabretooths organizers are hoping to have the mites, Morinville youth Basketball’s youngest players, play a 10-minute halftime game for one game, and the mini boys during the second.

“It’s the first time as Sabretooths that we’ve had a home game in town, so the kids are very excited,” said Sabretooths coach Jay Misener, noting the team is five games through their nine-game EYBA schedule.

It’s been an excellent season thus far. The Sabretooths are 5-0, beating St. Albert, Sherwood Park, NW, SW, and NEBA.

Over the past weekend, the Sabretooths stepped outside league play to play a double-header exhibition games in Leduc against Edmonton Swoosh and the Edmonton Blackcats.

In the first game, the Sabretooths fell by a one-point margin.

“We were up three with a minute left and [with] a couple of costly turnovers at the end; we lost by one point – 45-44,” Misener said, noting things turned around for the team in the second game. “We pulled out a hard-fought victory, winning 45-40. Both games being decided in the last 2 min of regulation was very exciting.”

The Sabretooth Juvenile girls will host two teams Nov. 4, one from Edmonton and the other from St. Albert Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Both games are at MCHS.

