The week in news

Here is our weekly look back at the local news stories you may have missed last week.

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) announced Thursday that they have been selected by Lowe’s St. Albert to be the beneficiary of the Annual Lowe’s Heroes program.

Four new and three returning acts will hit the cultural centre stage starting this November as part of the centre’s Live at the CCC performance series.

The future of the Morinville Community Recreation Facility will be unaffected by Sturgeon County’s decision to provide $500,000 toward the project rather than the $4 million sought by the Town, Mayor Barry Turner said Wednesday.

Last week we visited Morinville Tiny Tots to learn five things you may not know about them. See the video above.

On Tuesday a Community Picnic & Fall Expo was held in the field behind the Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC).

The 2018 Second Quarter report was on the agenda for Tuesday afternoon’s Council meeting. In that agenda are the second quarter statistics for the Morinville Fire Department and Enforcement Services.

