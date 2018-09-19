New liquor distribution centre in St. Albert completed

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta’s newest liquor distribution centre is now completed in St. Albert. At 543,000 square feet, not only is it the newest, it is also the largest in the province.

The Government of Alberta says the facility will continue to support the continued growth and success of Alberta’s private liquor model.

“Over the past 25 years, we’ve proudly seen our industry grow by leaps and bounds and it’s only fitting that a new centre is introduced to ensure efficient and reliable service to industry for years to come,” said Alain Maisonneuve, AGLC president and CEO.

When privatized liquor sales began in 1993, there were 2200 products available. That number has grown to more than 25,000 items.

Eight-six per cent of the facility (470,000 square feet) will be dedicated to warehouse space for those products, bringing AGLC’s liquor distribution system to a combined total of 1.2 million square feet.

The government says the $153 million project came in $11 million under budget.

Product will be shipped to the new distribution centre over the coming months and distribution to liquor stores is scheduled to begin in early 2019.