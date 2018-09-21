Morinville resident does one-day trip to Disneyland to give to others

Reading Time: 2 minutes

‪And that’s a wrap on our 2018 Flight! Thanks again to all our volunteers and sponsors! Including the #aircanadafoundation! Air Canada #dreamstakeflightedmonton ❤️☺️‬ Posted by Dreams Take Flight on Thursday, 20 September 2018

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville resident Sheldon Fingler has just returned from a one-day trip to Disneyland with Dreams Take Flight, a volunteer-led, non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing a trip of a lifetime for physically, mentally and socially challenged children.

Fingler owns Infinite Event Services and sponsors the non-profit through his company. This week he volunteered to be a chaperone on a trip to Disneyland, leaving at midnight Sept. 19 and returning home at 3 a.m. Thursday.

“It’s a whirlwind day that left me exhausted but filled with joy,” Fingler said. “Having the ability to chaperone six amazing young individuals around Disneyland and seeing the joy on their faces as they left their real lives behind and just lived in the moment was amazing.”

Fingler said he joined the children on rides, ate churros and ice cream at a whirlwind pace trying to take in as much of the park as they could in the time allowed.

He said he is grateful to the people who make the trips possible, people who spend countless hours preparing for the trips.

“I can’t imagine what’s involved to arrange such a trip for 110 kids,” he said, adding he was thankful to join the other chaperones and volunteers that made for an incredible day.

Fingler said he wound up sleeping in his warehouse in Edmonton for a few hours Thursday morning because he felt if he came home to Morinville to sleep he may not have made it into work Thursday.

“It totally made me feel great,” fingler said of making the trip. “Seeing these kids experience Disneyland and understanding some of what they go through is truly amazing.”