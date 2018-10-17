Terra Cotta Warrior moved to Chamber office

by Lucie Roy

The Terracotta Warrior that used to stand in the entrance way of the Town Building was moved Wednesday morning to the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce new location at #102 -10507100 Avenue.

The Terracotta Warrior is important to the Chamber as it was gifted to Chamber Manager Dianne Mineault and to the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce by Leo Lui, President of the Citslinc China Tours in 2016. The Chamber has made several Chamber trips to China.

The 600-pound statue was donated to the Town of Morinville by the Chamber in memory of Chamber Director and long-time Morinville volunteer Keith Norris (1944-2016).

