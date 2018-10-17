Terra Cotta Warrior moved to Chamber office

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

The Terracotta Warrior that used to stand in the entrance way of the Town Building was moved Wednesday morning to the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce new location at #102 -10507100 Avenue.

The Terracotta Warrior is important to the Chamber as it was gifted to Chamber Manager Dianne Mineault and to the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce by Leo Lui, President of the Citslinc China Tours in 2016. The Chamber has made several Chamber trips to China.

The 600-pound statue was donated to the Town of Morinville by the Chamber in memory of Chamber Director and long-time Morinville volunteer Keith Norris (1944-2016).