The Morinville News

Morinville's online daily news choice

Council gets update on Highway 642

Reading Time: 2 minutes
(Last Updated On: May 16, 2019)

by Colin Smith

Alberta Transportation recognizes the rough condition of Highway 642 in Morinville is a problem and wants to fix it, but where and how are still uncertain.

At the request of Councillor Stephen Dafoe, Morinville Director of Public Works Claude Valcourt provided an update on the issue at the May 14 regular meeting of Town Council.

Valcourt said there has been an exchange of numerous emails and last Thursday Alberta Transportation representatives came out to take a firsthand look at the road, which is under provincial jurisdiction despite being Morinville’s main street.

They concluded that the stretch west of the traffic light is holding up well and may require nothing more than a seal coat, but east of the light the road has deteriorated and more extensive measures will be needed.

While department officials are looking to do something, exactly what or when is still up in the air, Valcourt indicated.

“They have a funding issue and processes need to be followed,” he said, adding that it’s not known why the common chip seal process used on Highway 642 in August did not work.

Chip seal involves a road being covered with a layer of gravel that is sealed with asphalt binder to hold it together and level the surface.

Chip seal coatings are generally expected to last 10 years, reducing maintenance costs to a tenth of what they would be the familiar asphalt overlay.

Mayor Barry Turner said use of the chip seal will not be acceptable for repair work on the road.

“I think whether or not the product worked is another story, but the product they chose is absolutely not acceptable,” he said.

“There have been so many broken windshields,” noted Dafoe. “The sooner the work is done the better.”

Valcourt indicated that he has requested that any work done on the road is done at night.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

25 thoughts on “Council gets update on Highway 642

    2. Not a broken windshield, but that god awful tar on my car. Car washing and hand washing still hasn’t removed it.

      Reply

    5. we need a new windshield. Crack from side to side and a bunch of rocks chips but I’m not replacing it to have to do it again. The tar is ridiculous. They should be paying for all of us to take our vehicles in to get it cleaned off. A lady had posted she got a quote to get it taken off and for a small car $500. My whole truck is like sand paper there’s so much on it

      Reply

  9. It’s even affecting home values. When someone from out of town comes to look at a home they have to travel this 1930’s depression era main road. Some just turn around and leave.

    Reply

  11. Chip Seal that runs through the heart of a municipality—even if done correctly is absolutely unacceptable. I have no doubts Alberta Transportation knew nobody from the Town would sign off on this to begin with so they went ahead without permission under the guise that they would ask for forgiveness later. I’m glad Mayor Turner and Councillor Stephen Dafoe have drawn a line in the sand (or crushed gravel that sits on our main anterior road).

    Reply

  14. What a joke….. the timing last year was too late in the Season to work on that type of repair. Now the road is falling apart. Some of the holes are ridiculous. Chips on windshields and dust for the next ten years lol. Enjoy your summer festivals somewhere else cause we can no longer use our so called “Main Street” anymore. Sad part is the road was in better condition before the repair. 👎😒👎

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: