JMMF fundraising run to include massage fundraiser

by Morinville News Staff

A registered massage therapist is challenging other massage therapists to join her fundraising efforts for the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation’s 7th Annual Jessica Martel Memorial Run June 23.

Kristie Loblick from Essentially Balanced, a company serving Redwater and Gibbons will be doing a fundraiser to support the JMMF at the run. 15-minute chair massages will cost $15.

“My participation is important in supporting this run to help bring awareness to domestic violence,” Loblick said. “Most everyone knows someone who has been affected by domestic abuse of some kind. Even if not personally, we have all seen and heard the devastating results domestic violence can have. I participate in this race for all the women who have not yet found the voice to stand up for what they need and the support programs to get them there.”

Loblick said she is hoping other RMTs will join her.

“I’d love to have other massage therapists participate,” she said. “It’s important to work together to support a great, local cause.”

For more information on the Run or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2JHCCG3?fbclid=IwAR0wbZ_qydIx3FtM86yCLMGmcf5wjbnyEqIwmAKa92033hA–ZRUMk9kxmw