Miracle Treat Day raises more than $22,000 locally

(Last Updated On: Aug 12, 2019)

Above: Kylee Houle poses with staff on Miracle Treat Day. Kylee, who spent time at the Stollery Children’s Hospital a few years ago, has participated in the event four years in a row.

by Stephen Dafoe

Last week’s Miracle Treat Day was another successful fundraising event for Morinville DQ and the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Customers who purchased Blizzards had their entire purchase donated to the cause, and customers could also round up their purchase as an added donation.

“We raised a total of $22,388.38 for the Stollery Children’s Hospital from our Morinville location,” said Morinville DQ franchise owner Marc Cardinal. “It’s a tremendous amount given the timing of the event shortly after the Long weekend. We would like to sincerely thank all those in the community who helped support us in raising this amount for such a worthy cause.”

Since the partnership began in 1984, DQ has become a top contributor to Children’s Miracle Network. More than $135 million has been raised to-date in support of sick and injured children across North America.

For the past two years, The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) has been the recipient of Dairy Queen Morinville owners Marc and Michelle Cardinal’s generosity. The franchise owners and their staff hold a Blizzard Day in February with monies going to the local non-profit.

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.ca or follow along on social media with #MiracleTreatDay.