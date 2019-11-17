Morinville Jets award Nick McRae Scholarship

(Last Updated On: Nov 17, 2019)

Recipient Jeremie Cyr with the McRae family. – Stephen Dafoe photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets held a special moment of remembrance before Saturday night’s home game to honour the memory of teammate Nick McRae who was killed Sept. 3, 2012, in an ATV accident south or Edson.

McRae, remembered for his love of life and his ability to spread that love to those he came in contact with, had his Number 11 jersey retired the year of his death. Since that time the Jets have worn his number on their jerseys and annually presented an award and a $500 scholarship in his honour.

The award recognizes players with the qualities and attitude McRae possessed on and off the ice. It has been awarded to a Morinville Jet apprenticing in a trade as McRae did.

Saturday’s pre-game ceremony was the seventh annual presentation of the scholarship. This year’s recognition was presented to Jeremie Cyr.