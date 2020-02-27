Sturgeon keeping the public in its corporate name

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon Public Schools will retain the word Public in its corporate name following a written request to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange. The province’s new Education Act, released last fall, required the removal of the word Public from School Division names.

“As a Public School Division, our communities are aware and appreciate that Sturgeon Public Schools offer inclusivity and diversity to all students in our Division,” said Board Chair Terry Jewell. “We have a broad choice in programming and locally elected trustees who are accountable to the electorate. In 2012, the Provincial Government affirmed that we are in place for Public School purposes. We would like to thank Minister LaGrange for her prompt approval of the Board’s request to include ‘Public’ in our corporate name.”

The Board sent its official request to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange in December to change its corporate name to The Sturgeon Public School Division and received approval Feb. 11.