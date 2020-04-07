MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Letter: Town census and public transit question

Apr 7, 2020 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0

I just completed the Morinville online Census.

Imagine my surprise to find the question “Would any residents of the dwelling consider using public transit.”

If council has already entered into an agreement with Edmonton Transit prior to this survey, it brings into question the decision process of the current administration.

Based on this fact, and that the surveys have until June to be completed, I hope a hold is on any money being spent.

Also, in light of the current economy, closures of businesses and offices to get to on transit for an unforeseen time, I would hope council puts on hold any such expenditure, possibly to be revisited in the fall.

Alan Otway
Morinville

Publisher’s Note: Readers interested in learning more about potential Regional Transit services can visit our Feb. 27 story on the subject.

