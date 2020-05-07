JMMF partnering for virtual run fundraiser

Above: Participants in the 2017 JMMF Run leave the starting position in this Morinville News file photo. This year’s event will be a virtual run.

by Morinville News Staff

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) is partnering with the Ignore no More movement to help keep the memory of Jessica Martel, a Morinville resident whose life was tragically cut short by family violence in 2009 and to raise funds for the shelter that carries her name.

The two organizations are holding The Ignore No More Run in Memory of Jessica Martel. The virtual event takes place Sunday, June 21.

The organizations are asking participants to run, walk, or move for at least 29 minutes to raise awareness about the upcoming opening of Jessie’s House, collect pledges to support its operation and to honour Jessica’s memory.

“COVID-19 has presented many challenges to us. But, we are forging ahead with Jessie’s House opening in the coming weeks. Jessie’s Run is as much a way for us to celebrate our collective achievements as it to raise some much-needed funds and continue to remember Jessica.”, said Teena Hughson, JMMF Community Engagement Coordinator, adding this is the first year the event has been rebranded as the Ignore No More Run in Memory of Jessica Martel.

“Our partnership with the Ignore No More is a natural one. While we know shelters are desperately needed, we also realize we can’t eliminate family violence without preventative efforts and education.”

Those interested in raising funds for the event can learn more at www.jmmf.ca/memorial-run