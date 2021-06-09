Alberta enters Stage 2 on Thursday

Thursday, June 10 marks the start of Stage 2 of the province’s Open For Summer Plan with fitness centres, libraries and movie theatres reopening along with the resumption of large outdoor gatherings.

“With more than 67 per cent of eligible Albertans vaccinated with a first dose, a fully reopened Alberta is within our sight,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a media release Wednesday. “We are putting the worst of this pandemic behind us for good and moving into a bright summer and an even brighter future. If you haven’t booked your appointment yet, please arrange to get your first dose today so we can be fully open for summer.”

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said the reduction in restrictions is due to Albertans who protect each other every day.

“We can keep up this progress if Albertans continue to book their first and second-dose appointments and follow public measures, such as masking, maintaining a safe distance and staying home when feeling even slightly unwell,” Hinshaw said.

Below is a list of changes that take effect on June 10.

Restrictions eased in Stage 2 of the Open for Summer Plan, effective June 10

Outdoor social gatherings increase to 20 people, with distancing.

Indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies may occur with up to 20 attendees. Receptions are permitted outdoors.

Indoor and outdoor funeral services remain unchanged with up to 20 people permitted. Receptions are permitted outdoors.

Restaurants may seat tables with up to six people, indoors or outdoors. Dining parties are no longer restricted to households only. Physical distancing and other restrictions still apply.

Retail capacity increases to one-third of fire code occupancy.

Capacity for places of worship increases to one-third of fire code occupancy.

Gyms and other indoor fitness facilities open for solo and drop-in activities with three-metre distancing between participants and fitness classes may resume with three-metre distancing.

Indoor settings may open with up to one-third of fire code occupancy, including indoor recreation centres. This includes arenas, cinemas, theatres, museums, art galleries and libraries.

Indoor and outdoor youth and adult sports resume.

Youth activities, such as day camps, overnight camps and play centres, may resume.

Personal and wellness services can resume walk-in services.

Post-secondary institutions can resume in-person learning.

The work-from-home order is lifted but still recommended.

Outdoor fixed seating facilities (e.g., grandstands) can open with one-third seated capacity.

Public outdoor gatherings increase to 150 people (e.g., concerts/festivals).

Indoor masking and distancing requirements remain in place throughout Stage 2. Some restrictions continue to apply to activities within each step.

Stage 3, the removal of all restrictions, is expected to begin in late June or early July.