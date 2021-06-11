Second dose of vaccines open to more Albertans

All Albertans who received their first dose in April or earlier can book a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, making another 650,000 Albertans eligible.

Albertans can start booking appointments through Alberta Health Services (AHS) and participating pharmacies and physician clinics.

“We have made remarkable progress. Albertans have worked incredibly hard to crush the spike and get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a media release Thursday. “But we still have work to do. Albertans need to continue to sign up, show up and follow up for all first and second doses so we can finally put this pandemic behind us.”

Effective immediately, Albertans who received the first dose in April or earlier can book a second dose through the AHS website, by calling 811 or through participating pharmacies and physician clinics. They do not need to wait to be contacted by a provider first.

Those who received the first dose of AstraZeneca can either:

Book a second appointment for AstraZeneca by going to the online AHS booking site, calling 811 or going to a participating pharmacy listed on the Alberta Blue Cross website.

Book a second appointment for an mRNA vaccine through participating pharmacies or AHS.

Those vaccinated in May are scheduled to begin booking their second dose starting June 28.