Community Services Advisory Committee provides report to Council

by Colin Smith

The 2021 annual report of the Community Services Advisory Committee was presented to Council by Chair Jennifer Anheliger at Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting on June 15. The seven-member committee meets monthly and includes among its members Councillors Rebecca Balanko and Deputy Mayor Nicole Boutestein. Administrative liaison with the Town is provided by Community Services Manager Sharleen Edwards.

The committee acts in an advisory capacity to Council on matters relating to the social well-being of Morinville residents in the areas of sports and recreation, family and community support services, and culture and events.

It also provides a public forum for community sharing of information, ideas and feedback on trends and issues.

Current committee priorities include developing a community plan in response to issues raised in the 2019 Morinville Needs Assessment, launching block parties, and volunteer coordination and public engagement plans.