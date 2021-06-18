Homeland Housing provides presentation to Council

An overview of the Homeland Housing management body was presented to Council by Chief Executive Officer Raymond Cormie.

Homeland Housing operates 24 facilities, including independent apartment living, supportive living, designated supportive living, and affordable housing. There are 880 residents, 71% of whom are more than 75-plus in age.

Like other housing management bodies, Homeland Housing requisitions funds annually from towns, cities, and municipalities in its area, based on equalized assessments.

The municipalities collect the amount on its behalf, typically along with the property tax assessment. The 2020 requisition was $3,173,643 or $409 per month for each resident.

In Morinville, Homeland Housing operates Heritage Place Lodge, Heritage Place and Lions Manor seniors’ subsidized apartments and Paul Krauskopf Court community affordable housing. It also has sites in Westlock, Clyde, Legal, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Redwater, and St. Albert.

Councillor Sarah Hall is Morinville’s representative on the board.