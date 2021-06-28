Public Notice: Morinville Implements Water Restrictions

submitted by the Town of Morinville
Effective Immediately, Morinville and surrounding municipalities are entering into “Water Demand Measures B” in an effort to lessen non-essential water usage. The restriction is a precaution to keep water in our reservoirs at acceptable levels to ensure we can maintain water for critical activities such as firefighting, drinking, and cooking.
Resident water restrictions
Until further notice, residents are asked to reduce or postpone all non-essential water use. Activities include:
- not watering lawns, trees and gardens
- taking short five-minute showers
- not washing vehicles, driveways and house exteriors
- postponing laundry and dishwashing
- waiting to fill hot tubs, pools or large aquariums
- turning off taps while shaving and brushing your teeth
- flushing toilets only when necessary
Town of Morinville operational water restrictions include:
- effective Tuesday, June 29 the Spray Park will be closed
- watering trucks using non-potable water will continue to operate
- discontinued the use of potable water for non-essential work such as hydrant flushing, vehicle fleet washing and park watering
Municipalities in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region work together to manage water resources. Forecasts show that over the next several days, municipalities’ reservoir levels will be below desirable levels.
A water restriction requires a reduction of non-essential water use. It differs from a water ban, which prohibits all non-essential water use.
