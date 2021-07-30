Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

The Lions Club of Morinville held their Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 24 with 48 players registered for the event. This photo Darren Wells, Kevin Meyer, David Boudreault, Pete Gougeon. – Lucie Roy Photo

Jeannette Bachand and Paulette Houle do some research on St. Jean Baptiste Church on July 22 at the museum. The museum is currently seeking photos and documents of the church’s history. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Shredmonton Inline Summer Skate Series is back for 2021. They were in Morinville on Saturday at the Bob Foster Extreme Sports Park with Executive Director Danny Thepsouvanh and a team of judges for all the performances.

Today it provided exposure to inline skating and was also a qualifying event for the Blading Cup at the International level.

JoAnne Maurer sent us this double rainbow shot.

10-year-old power lifter Cole Wallace doing some training on Sunday with a sandbag carry.

A black-capped Chickadee sits in a nine-bark and on a wooden post. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

The pelican was back at Heritage Lake – a little far for even our 600 mm lens. – Stephen Dafoe Photo