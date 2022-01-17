Alberta Health Services closing lab and diagnostic imaging services in Morinville

UPDATE JAN 19 7 PM – AHS has reversed its decision Wednesday evening and the lab will remain open.

Original Article Below:

Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced Monday that laboratory and diagnostic imaging services at the Morinville Clinic will close permanently at the end of day Jan. 31, 2022.

AHS cites low patient volumes, challenges recruiting staff, and the lack of functioning X-ray equipment at the Morinville site. The x-ray equipment has not been functioning for almost two years.

AHS’ website says laboratory services provide the collection of blood and body fluids for tests ordered by a doctor or healthcare provider, including a comprehensive range of routine and specialized lab testing and clinical consultations.

This includes blood and body fluid sample collection, biochemistry and toxicology, electrocardiogram (ECG), genetics and genomics, urinalysis, transfusion medicine, hematology, coagulation studies, microbiology, public health testing, serology, surgical pathology, cytopathology, and autopsy pathology.

The AHS release states lab services are available in St. Albert at DynaLIFE’s patient service centre and at Alberta Precision Laboratories’ outpatient lab at Sturgeon Community Hospital. They do not anticipate an impact on wait times for appointments or walk-in service at either facility.

The media release states that general X-ray service is available in St. Albert at the MIC Summit Centre and the Sturgeon Community Hospital, both of which have served Morinville patients since X-ray service was discontinued in Morinville in February of 2020.

Alberta Health Services states the changes are being made as part of ongoing efforts to “continue providing safe, high-quality lab and diagnostic imaging services for all Albertans as we continue to address staffing challenges across Alberta.”

Local lab and diagnostic imaging staff will be reassigned to nearby facilities in alignment with their respective collective agreements.

The release states all other clinic services would remain open in Morinville.

This would include the Adult Day Programs, designed for adults over the age of 18 who may have physical and/or memory challenges or are living with a chronic illness.

Information about community lab service locations, hours of operation and appointment bookings can be found at www.albertaprecisionlabs.ca or call 1-877-868-6848.

Click here for more recent provincial news