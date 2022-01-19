AHS reverses decision on lab closure

Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced Wednesday night that it had reversed its decision to close the Morinville Clinic.

On Monday, AHS cited low patient volumes, challenges recruiting staff, and the lack of functioning X-ray equipment at the Morinville site as reasons for the closure effective Feb. 1.

However, that decision was reversed Wednesday evening. A Public Notice from AHS stated they would maintain laboratory services at the Morinville Clinic.

“The decision has been made after feedback from the community. There will be no disruption in service for local residents,” the brief statement reads.

That feedback to AHS included more than 4500 signatures on a Change.org petition started by Morinville resident Jocelyn Lake, as well as many emails to Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally.

In a Facebook post about the reversal of AHS’ decision, Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma wrote, “This is excellent news for Morinville and the region. Thank you Minister Dale Nally for your support in advocating for our community. I am glad that we could work together for a positive outcome. And thank you to all the residents for your determination in keeping our lab open.”

MLA Nally also posted some commentary Wednesday night, thanking residents for stepping up.

” This is a win for residents of Morinville, Sturgeon County and Parkland County,” the Minister wrote. “Thank you to everyone that wrote in, signed a petition etc.”

The brief AHS notice makes no mention of restoring diagnostic imaging services or repairing the x-Ray equipment that has not functioned since February 2020.

