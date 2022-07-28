Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some shots that were taken by our and other local photographers’ cameras this past week.



Fete au Village took place in Legal last weekend. The Saturday morning parade was well attended as it always is.

Morinville teen Ivy Mills was one of 16 Great Kids Award recipients. You can read the full story here. From left: Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St. Albert Ivy Mills and parents Kim and Nathan. – Lucie Roy Photo

A merlin (taiga) lands on an evergreen after making its hunting rounds – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Two merlins (taiga) rest in an evergreen Monday afternoon – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A downy woodpecker and a house sparrow get into a scrap at a feeder – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A hare enjoys some clover in a Morinville yard. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

