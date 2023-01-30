Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association Executive Director receives Platinum Jubilee Medal

Above: Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association (AIHA) Executive Director Mark Plamondon (center) received the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal on Jan. 28. – submitted photo

by Morinville Online Staff

Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association (AIHA) Executive Director Mark Plamondon was one of 7,000 Albertans to receive the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal. Nominated by the Government of Alberta’s Ministry of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism, Plamondon received the medal in a ceremony on Jan. 28.

“I am extremely honoured for this personal recognition for helping to shape Alberta’s economy and view this award as a reflection of the great work done by the staff at Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association,” said Mark Plamondon in a media release. “I am proud to work with such a talented group of individuals, and on their behalf, I was thrilled to receive this award from the Honourable Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism.”

AIHA says Plamondon has worked for the past five years to help build AIHA into an internationally renowned brand which has helped attract significant capital investment to the region, increasing employment and overall economic activity.