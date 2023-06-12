Editorial: Celebrating 13 Years of Community News:

This past Sunday marked the start of our 14th year of providing community news. On Saturday, June 10, we observed the completion of 13 years in the business, reflecting on our journey since the founding of MorinvilleNews.com / Morinville Online on June 11, 2010.

It all began when a local newspaper I was freelancing for decided to suspend publication, leaving our community with only one regional news source and no paper with a proper Morinville focus. Faced with this prospect, I decided to step up and fill that void, giving birth to MorinvilleNews.com with the motto “Get the news while it’s still news.”

Over the past thirteen years, we have witnessed the decline of the news industry, with publishers grappling with declining ad sales for both print and online media. While many were still wringing their hands, we chose a different path. We recognized the need to evolve and adapt to this changing landscape.

When we first launched our website, Facebook was celebrating its sixth anniversary. Fast forward thirteen years, and Facebook has become the dominant player in social media and the news media realm. It’s no secret that many people, including Morinvillians, rely solely on Facebook for their news consumption.

Over the past year, we have seen the St. Albert Gazette suspend distribution in Morinville and lower its coverage of the community, and MorinvilleNews.com now provides some weekly content by arrangement with The Free Press, the print weekly. The latter arrangement has been beneficial to both publications, helping us operate in the community.

Though it is uncertain how much longer I will be able to operate this publication, as we embark on our 14th year of delivering community news, we remain committed to utilizing a variety of channels, including our highly-popular Facebook page, to bring you the latest updates and in-depth coverage of Morinville and the surrounding area.

However, as ad revenues continue to decline year-over-year, we cannot continue to be in all places at all times to show and tell all things.

“Covering What’s Good In The Community” is still our primary focus and we will continue to be as long as a handful of local businesses support this publication with their advertising dollars.

None of this would be possible without the invaluable support of the local businesses listed below. Their contribution allows us to provide you with the level of news and information we strive for. For as little as $125 per month, these businesses can keep their names in front of the community through our news site and social media platforms.

