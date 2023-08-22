1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group to conduct fitness competition – Exercise MOUNTAIN RAM

Public Service Announcement submitted by Department of National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

On August 30, 2023, soldiers of 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group (1 CMBG) based at 3rd Canadian Division Support Base (3 CDSB) Edmonton will be competing in the annual Exercise MOUNTAIN RAM at Rundle Park and along Edmonton’s River Valley. The public may observe soldiers equipped with their ruck sacks and canoes running and rowing throughout the day as they tackle this arduous and competitive course. Those living in the area may notice an increase in noise and foot traffic beginning at 5:00 a.m. until the late afternoon.

This event is part of developing physically and mentally strong soldiers who are ready to deploy with short notice. Soldiers participating in Exercise MOUNTAIN RAM undergo various training routines for months leading up to the competition, and their involvement in this endeavor is a testament to their level of commitment and resilience.

Exercise MOUNTAIN RAM also serves as a tremendous opportunity to cultivate the City of Edmonton’s relationship with its Canadian Armed Forces members serving with 1 CMBG. This exercise allows the public to observe firsthand some of our soldiers’ training.

This exercise will be strictly monitored and controlled to ensure safety for the participants and the public. Due to the scale of this event, there may be some impact to the local traffic and park usage during the day. It is requested that drivers and watercraft operators in the area observe patience and caution if encountering the competitors on their routes.