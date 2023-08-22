Morinville resident’s military display takes third place at Edmonton show

Above: Morinville resident Keven Phinney with his display which won 3rd place at the Military Collectors’ Club of Canada 60th anniversary convention held in Edmonton on 19 August. – Lucie Roy Photo

On August 19, 2023, the Military Collectors Club of Canada held its 60th-anniversary convention in Edmonton. This club, founded in 1963, serves as a hub for Canadian collectors of military artifacts, including medals, insignia, documents, artwork, military arms, and vehicles. It has grown to over 400 members from Canada, the USA, and overseas, making it an international organization dedicated to militaria collecting and military history research.

The convention featured 120 tables with vendors and displays showcasing Canadian and foreign militaria, medals, badges, uniforms, insignia, books, and historical items.

Notably, Morinville resident Keven Phinney won third place for his display, titled “It’s a Family Affair.” This display was his first entry into the convention and focused on the military history of his family and his wife’s family, highlighting their service contributions.

The theme for the show was “60 Years of Collecting – What do You Collect.”