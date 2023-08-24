Traffic bylaw approval will see the speed limit reduced to 40 km/h in 2024

Starting in 2024, the speed limit throughout Morinville will be 40 km/h with the exceptions of 100 Stree,t 100 Avenue, Cardiff Road and East Boundary Road. – File Photo

by Colin Smith

The residential speed limit in Morinville will drop to 40 km/hr next year. The speed limit reduction is one of the changes that will result from adopting the town’s new Traffic Safety Bylaw. The bylaw was given third reading and passed at council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, August 22.

Sgt. William Norton, Supervisor of Enforcement Services, told council that there is a widespread research-based trend to reduce speed limits in order to improve safety.

He said residential limit comparisons show that many Alberta municipalities have moved or are moving to the 40 km/hr limit.

The speed limit is 30 km/hr for school zones and playground zones. School zones will change from 7:30 to 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 to 4 p.m. Playground zones will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. year-round.

In consultation with both school divisions, school bus flashing lights will no longer be used on 100 Avenue from the west town boundary to the east boundary and on 100 Street, from south boundary to the north.

Norton said this was to eliminate the confusion of drivers in central lanes about whether they needed to stop for the flashing lights of buses in the curb lane, which could result in collisions.

Other bylaw provisions include a requirement for helmets for youths under 18 years of age using wheeled conveyances such as skateboards, roller skates and scooters. It has been clarified that adult bicyclists can ride on the sidewalk if accompanying children.

Commercial users will see truck route and parking changes and penalties for highway damage and “tracking,” where commercial vehicles bring dirt and debris from off-road locations onto the town’s roadways.

The bylaw includes timelines of 72 hours for residents to clear their sidewalks after a snowfall as it was in the previous bylaw, and now 48 hours for businesses to do the same.

Another aspect of the bylaw is that its definitions section has been updated to remove references to other legislation.

Council members praised the community engagement process concerning the bylaw undertaken by the administration before the third reading. That took the form of information distributed along with utility bills, through social media and the Engage Morinville platform, as well as through consultations with the trucking industry.

“A lot of work has gone into this and there has been a lot of conversation and changes made and I think good changes,” said Councillor Ray White.

“I think we have done a good job of crafting this.

“The other thing that makes me feel good about this is the opportunity for community engagement between second and third reading. People really had time to know about this because it was in all the platforms.”

Third reading of the bylaw was moved by Councillor Jen Anheliger.

“I think it fully supports our strategic plan and the prioritizing of the safety of our residents,” said Anheliger.

“I think this captures this, so I’m happy to see us going forward to fulfilling the goals in our strategic plan and putting the needs of our residents first.”

Said Councillor Scott Richardson, “I think this gives us enough to allow people to move freely and keep our pedestrians safe.”

The vote to adopt the Traffic Safety Bylaw was unanimous, with

Councillor Rebecca Balanko not in attendance for family reasons.

The provisions of the bylaw will now be rolled out in stages.

Implementation of school bus flashing light restrictions and school zone times will take place this year.

Along with the residential speed limit change, playground zone times, truck routes and dangerous goods route provisions will come into force in 2024.

The cost of implementing the changes is estimated at about $17,500, including $10,000 for replacement on speed signs on residential roads, information tabs for playground and school zones and truck route signage.

Development and implementation of a communications plan about the changes will cost about $7,500.

The previous Traffic Safety Bylaw was in place since January 2013, and development of the new one was underway for about a year.