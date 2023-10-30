Council approves new meeting schedule

submitted by Town of Morinville

At their Organizational Meeting of Council on October 24, 2023, Council approved the 2024 Council Calendar, which included a new meeting schedule.

Council meetings will now see a standing agenda item for Committee of the Whole (CoW) within Regular Meetings of Council, thereby reducing the number of meetings of Council per month to two (2), taking place the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month.

All meetings of Council will begin at 4 p.m., unless directed by Council resolution.

Committee of the Whole is intended as a forum that allows Council members to engage in fulsome discussions outside of the procedural formalities of Regular Council meetings. The integration of the Committee of the Whole agenda item into the Council agenda will give Council the ability to immediately make motions relating to the topic once back into the Council agenda.

During the Organizational Meeting, Council also approved amending the 2023 Council Calendar, including the cancellation of the November 21 and December 19, 2023, Committee of the Whole meetings.