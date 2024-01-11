Jets corralled by Mustangs in shootout

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

After a highly impressive winning streak that extended to 12 straight games, the Edmonton Mustangs defeated the Morinville Junior B Jets 4-3 in a shootout Wednesday night.

The midweek game was the Jets’ third game in four days, having already taken to the ice Sunday and Tuesday.

Ethan Dechamplain opened scoring for the Jets at 8:21, but his goal was answered a minute-and-a-half later to end the opening frame 1-1.

In the second period, the Mustangs pocketed one early on to take a 2-1 lead. Ryan Conquergood and Ashton Funk provided goals to reverse the lead, but the Mustangs responded once again to end the middle frame 3-3.

The third and overtime periods remained scoreless, driving the contest to a shootout with four shooters.

Wednesday night’s road loss brings the Jets to a 21-6-1 record this season and a second-place seating in the CJHL’s West Division, eight points behind the league-leading St. Albert Merchants and five points ahead of the third-place Beverly Warriors.

The Jets play on the road Friday night against the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks and at home on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. against the Beverly Warriors. Sunday’s game will be at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena.