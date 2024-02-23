Westlock votes to ban pride crosswalk and non-governmental flags

Above: The Pride flag being raised above Morinville Town Hall is seen in this file photo. Westlock residents voted 663-639 in favour of prohibiting all but governmental flags from Westlock Town Hall.

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The federal, provincial and municipal flags are the only ones that will now fly above Town Hall in Westlock, and crosswalks will be painted the traditional white after residents voted 663-639 in favour of a proposed Crosswalk and Flagpole Bylaw.

With the passing by 24 votes, Westlock is now prohibited from flying “non-governmental flags on municipal flagpoles or painting local crosswalks in a manner other than in a white-laddered pattern,” a late-night media release reads. A Pride crosswalk installed last June will be removed.

Last fall, Westlock Council was presented with a resident-initiated petition on the matter, prompting Westlock Council to either pass the bylaw or refer it to a plebiscite, which would be binding. The plebiscite question put to Westlock voters was: “Do you agree that: Only Federal, Provincial and Municipal flags may be flown on flagpoles on Town of Westlock municipal property, all crosswalks in the Town of Westlock must be the standard white striped pattern between two parallel white lines, and the existing rainbow coloured crosswalk in the Town of Westlock be removed.”

Residents voted 663 in favour of flying only governmental flags and traditional crosswalks. The vote follows several weeks of campaigning by the Yes and No side, including videos on social media and YouTube from not only the Westlock Neutrality group supporting the bylaw but also from Westlock Council supporting the No side.

“Council did not support the proposed Crosswalk and Flagpole Bylaw, as we felt it went against our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Mayor Jon Kramer in the Feb. 22 media release. “This plebiscite is binding, and as such, the bylaw does restrict how we are able to show this commitment. However, we will continue to find ways to embrace those in our community who need a helping hand, including marginalized groups. Equity is the reason we require wheelchair-accessible parking; it is why we are developing an accessible playground; and yes, it is the reason we show support to marginalized groups like our local 2SLGBTQ+ community. That won’t stop, it will just take on a different form. We know the Town of Westlock is a welcoming community, and that will not change.”

The Westlock Neutrality group contends that the plebiscite was about keeping the municipality neutral in its public spaces.

“Across Canada, from the Prime Minister down to the Mayor of our little town, we have seen the rapid spread of the idea that some Canadians should receive preferential treatment. ‘Equal under the law’ isn’t enough. Some, apparently, must be promoted above others. ,” Westlock Neutrality Lead Stephanie Bakker said in a Feb. 3 YouTube video.

Westlock CAO Simone Wiley said the bylaw will now be implemented following the favourable vote.