Editorial: Jets Soar in a A Season of Triumph and Heartbreak

One goal, one period, and one game is all that separated the Morinville Jets from moving on to the CJHL finals against the Beaumont Chiefs on Thursday night.

Tied 2-2 in the best-of-five series against long-time West Division rivals, The St. Albert Merchants, the fifth and final game saw Morinville and St. Albert tied 0-0 in the first, 1-1 in the second, leaving the playoff fate of both teams hanging on the final 20 minutes.

One goal for St. Albert pushed them forward and brought the Jets’ playoffs to an end.

But what a season it was for both Jets fans and the community.

With 31 wins, 63 points and 258 goals, the 2023-2024 Capital Junior Hockey League regular season was the Jets’ best in the club’s history.

The Jets ended the season in a solid second place, two points behind the West Division’s first-place St. Albert Merchants, who they battled until the final minutes of that fifth-and-final game.

Not only did the Jets collectively have a great season, but some of the roster topped the league charts.

Ethan Dechamplain led the league in goals (54), assists (51) and points (105) to not only top the CJHL’s 2023-2024 season charts but also set the Jets’ all-time points record and the league’s record for most goals in a season.

Dechamplain was not alone in topping the CJHL charts. Cody Laliberte took the second spot with 85 points, and Jacob Klassen took the third with 78 points. The Jets Graeme Hampton held eighth place with 68 points, the most ever by a Jets defenceman. This season marks the first time in the Jet’s history that the club had four players in the top ten.

But the skaters were not alone in accolades. Jets’ goalie James Hunt’s 25 wins set a Morinville Jets record and tied the CJHL record.

CJHL Awards were presented to Morinville Jets’ Coach Zach McRae for Coach of the Year and Dechamplain for Leading Scorer.

Additionally, Graeme Hampton was one of the CJHL West’s All-Stars for defence, and Ethan Dechamplain for forwards.

This has been an exciting season to view and cover, and MorinvilleNews.com thanks the Jets for the quality of season they have given fans, both old and new.

We look forward to what the 2024-2025 season will bring.